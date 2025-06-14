Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Set at C$80.00 by CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$80.00 price objective by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Definity Financial Company Profile

TSE DFY opened at C$77.81 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$42.11 and a 52-week high of C$79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.