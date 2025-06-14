Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Set at C$80.00 by CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$80.00 price objective by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.
DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Stock Up 1.4%
Definity Financial Company Profile
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.