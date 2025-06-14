Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Definity Financial Company Profile

TSE:DFY opened at C$77.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.37. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$42.11 and a 12-month high of C$79.06.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.