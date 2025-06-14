Bennett Associates Wealth Management Purchases 177 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

