Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

