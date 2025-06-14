Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,416 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.