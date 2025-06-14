2,479 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 141,447 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $75.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

