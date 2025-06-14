1,715 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.93 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

