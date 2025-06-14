10,569 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,569 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 776.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 2.8%

EGY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.