Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2,987.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.2%

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

