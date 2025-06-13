Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

