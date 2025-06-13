Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

