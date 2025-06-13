Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.8%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $241.88 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

