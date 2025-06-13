Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,883,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,097.74 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $724.75 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,260.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,298.13. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

