Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,872,193. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.