Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 120,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 119,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13,241.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,978 shares in the company, valued at $666,148.82. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,945. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $227.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

