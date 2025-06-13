Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in HP by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899,349 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,481,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

