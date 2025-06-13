Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

