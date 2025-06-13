Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 134 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $381,365,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $335,858,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4,557.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,640,827.88. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,990 shares of company stock valued at $148,835,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $170.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

