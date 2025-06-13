The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,588 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.92 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Brokerage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Real Brokerage Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

