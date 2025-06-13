TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

