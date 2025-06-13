PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $103.43 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

