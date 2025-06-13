Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OXM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Trading Down 13.8%

NYSE OXM opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $108.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.