Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,958,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 459,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

