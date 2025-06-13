O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $52.69 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 17.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5%

NVDA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

