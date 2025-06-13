NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,313,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,440,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

