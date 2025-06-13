NBC Securities Inc. Invests $40,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

