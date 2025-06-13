NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 157,900.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDOG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 120,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 108,994 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.73. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.