NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report) by 149,300.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDEC stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (GDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

