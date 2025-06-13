NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Insmed by 546.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $479,192.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,107.84. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $298,838.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,285.43. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,166 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

