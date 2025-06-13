Milestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

