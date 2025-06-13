Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after buying an additional 3,912,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after buying an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

