LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 4,879 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 120,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 107,366.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 90,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 181,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.