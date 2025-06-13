Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

