Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $184.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average is $208.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

