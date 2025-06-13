Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:SPXC opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.94.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.