Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 246,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.30. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

