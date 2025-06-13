Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 513.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $113,767,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 1,022,365 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after buying an additional 1,436,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,120,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

