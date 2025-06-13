Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 104,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 27,856.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

