Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,350 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after purchasing an additional 479,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,767,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

