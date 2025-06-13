Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,279 shares of company stock worth $20,872,193 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $77.44 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

