Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,910 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 285.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.50% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCF opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.