Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

