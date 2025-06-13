Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 2.5%

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -51.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

