GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $486.64 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.45.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.