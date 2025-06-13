GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $486.64 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.45.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.98.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
