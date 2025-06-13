FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

