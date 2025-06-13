DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cannonball Research lowered DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DV opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after buying an additional 2,073,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $33,957,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $22,485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 1,654,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,579,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

