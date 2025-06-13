Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $601.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

