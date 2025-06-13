Bank of America Corp DE Buys 24,939 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 101,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,594.05. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

