Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

