Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

